Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell is set to make a long awaited return this evening following a serious knee injury sustained last December.

The 21-year-old was enjoying a fantastic start to last season grabbing seven goals and providing five assists in 19 appearances. However he picked up the injury against Derby County which ruled him out for the season.

The attacker, who was once part of the Manchester City youth set up, will return tonight for Stoke City’s U23 side, as per their club website – manager Michael O’Neill confirmed on Friday that he and Tashan Oakley-Boothe will both play for Kevin Russell’s side tonight as they build up their match sharpness.

The U23s will face Middlesbrough on Monday evening with kick off scheduled for 7pm. The young side will make the trip to the Riverside Stadium in a bid to return to winning ways following two defeats against Reading and Colchester.

Prior to successive defeats in the league and cup the Potters had won their first two matches of the season, seeing off the challenges of Birmingham City and Norwich City.

Stoke, who enjoyed a successful Premier League Two campaign last season, where they finished second, will be hoping to reach those heights again but currently find themselves sat in 7th compared to Middlesbrough in 10th.

They will be hoping for a similar performance to when the teams last met. Goals from Christian Norton and Kieran Coates earned the U23s a 2-0 win.