QPR midfielder Luke Amos is closing in on a long-awaited return to first-team action, with Mark Warburton revealing he could be involved against Everton.

24-year-old Amos hasn’t featured for QPR since October 2020 after suffering a second ACL injury in as many years.

Since then, the QPR man has been working hard to rehabilitate and return to fitness, with a return to action seemingly close.

Now, an update has emerged on Amos’s situation, with Rs boss Mark Warburton revealing he could be involved in their Carabao Cup clash with Premier League side Everton.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton said the plan is for the former Spurs man to play 90 minutes for QPR’s B-team before coming back into the first-team, stating his return could come next week.

“Luke will hopefully play 90 for the B team and then be available for selection,” Warburton revealed.

“So we might see him involved against Everton.”

Between now and their cup clash with the Toffees, QPR face Bournemouth and Bristol City in the Championship, so their full focus will be on those ties for the meantime.

However, the nearing return of Amos will come as great news to not only the player but all involved with the club.

A long time coming

Having picked up game time with the U23s in recent weeks, Amos’ return to the first-team fold comes as a huge boost to the player and manager Warburton.

The former England youth international will be keen to make his presence known and break back into the starting 11 to play a role in what looks to be a seriously promising campaign at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.