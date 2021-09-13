Blackburn Rovers were pegged back by Luton Town late on last weekend, and Tony Mowbray will be looking to bounce back after the late disappointment.

A second-half brace from Luke Berry made it back-to-back draws and three games without a win for Blackburn Rovers.

However, they have the chance to bounce back in style, with two games this week. Here, we take a look at what the next seven days holds for the Ewood Park outfit.

Mowbray’s hunt for justice

Following the draw with the Hatters, the Blackburn boss lambasted the officiating in their 2-2 draw at Ewood Park.

He stated that the officials made “a farce of a game”, insisting that his side should have won all three points before adding that there would be “no accountability” from those in charge.

This week, Mowbray will be on the hunt for justice in the form of two victories in a matter of days.

Star man to be offered a new deal

The Sun on Sunday (12.09.21, pg. 64) reported at the weekend that Rovers are set to hand a new deal to club captain Darragh Lenihan.

The long-serving 27-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of this season, so the club will have to act soon if they want to tie him down to a new contract.

It awaits to be seen if more emerges on the situation over the course of this week, with a new deal set to be offered to the Irishman.

Hull City, Barnsley clashes

Neither of Blackburn’s next two opponents have endured smooth starts to the new season, so it will be hoped that Blackburn can make a return to winning ways this week.

On Tuesday, they face 20th place Hull, who are without a win since the opening day of the season. In their last outing, Grant McCann’s side played out a 0-0 draw with Swansea City.

17th-placed Barnsley, who face Rovers on Saturday, have struggled to hit the same heights as last season so far. Now under Markus Schopp’s management, the Tykes are hunting a first win in four, most recently falling to a defeat at the hands of in-form Bournemouth.