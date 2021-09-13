Sheffield United have completed the signing of Adlene Guedioura.

Sheffield United have signed the midfielder after his spell on trial, as announced by their official club website.

Guedioura, who is 35-years-old, has been handed a one-year deal by the Blades.

He worked with their boss, Slavisa Jokanovic, at Watford and the pair have now reunited in South Yorkshire.

‘I’m very happy’…

Guedioura has said: “I’m very pleased to have signed and I can’t wait to play for the team. It’s something special for me to come back to the UK, so I am really happy.

“I’d like to thank the manager and the club for allowing me to come to train and have the opportunity to show what I can do. I am really happy to end up with a contract now until the end of the season, so I am up for the challenge and ready to start.”

Career to date…

He moved to England to join Wolves in 2010 from Belgian side Charleroi and spent three years on the books at Molinuex.

Nottingham Forest then came calling and the tough-tackling midfielder went on to make exactly 100 appearances for the Reds.

He moved to Watford in 2015 via a brief detour at Crystal Palace and helped the Hornets gain promotion to the Premier League under Jokanovic.

Guedioura has since played for Middlesbrough and had a second stint at Forest but left for Qatari side A-Gharafa a couple of years ago.

New club

Sheffield United is his home now and he will add more competition and depth to their midfield department this season.