A first career hat-trick for Reading’s John Swift was not enough to earn three points as midfielder feels ‘mixed emotions’ after his team’s performance v QPR over the weekend.

The 26-year-old grabbed his hat-trick with just under 15 minutes to go, but late goals from Andre Gray and Stefan Johansen prevented Reading from getting a much needed win.

Reading have now conceded 16 goals in the League and have shipped three or more goals four times. Speaking to readingfc.co.uk about the draw, Swift said:

“It was mixed emotions for me – I got my first ever hat-trick so personally I’m really happy with that and my performance.

But at the end of the day it’s up to all of us to work hard and try to keep a clean sheet.”

Reading secured a 7th-place finish in the last Championship season. Many deemed it to be something of an over-achievement for Veljko Paunovic’s side and they’ve since struggled this time round, proving very leaky in defence.

“As much as everyone wants to score goals, at the moment a clean sheet would give us a lot more confidence defensively,” Swift continued.

“We’re going to need to get a clean sheet soon to give everyone confidence defensively. It dampens the mood – we should definitely have come away with three points when we went 3-1 up. But we conceded straight away after scoring the third and it gave them confidence to push for the equaliser.”

Reading are next in action on Tuesday against 23rd-place Peterborough United and Swift will be hoping to build on the positives from the weekend.

“On the ball we were good – when we got it down and played, we can open up teams and I think we showed that on Saturday.

“If we can build on our second half performance against QPR – bar the goals conceded – we’ll have a good night.”

The Royals dropped into 22nd-place of the Championship table after their weekend draw v QPR, who sit in 4th.