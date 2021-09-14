The Dons were in for an unexpectedly poor season when former manager Russell Martin prematurely packed up his bags and headed to Swansea. So how has new head coach Liam Manning managed to claw the Dons back into contention after just seven games in charge?

MK Dons announced Manning as the clubs’ first ever head coach on August 13th, the day before they faced Sunderland at Stadium MK. He hadn’t previously had a training session or a chance to meet his new squad and despite a fighting performance, the Dons were defeated 2-1 by the Black Cats.

Manning has since taken his side into battle six times, and MK Dons are looking good. Three wins, two draws and one defeat in the league during his tenure, as well as a Papa John’s Trophy victory against Burton Albion sees the Dons sitting 5th-place in League One and looking hungry for more, with a favourable run of games coming up.

Fairly unknown at the time of his appointment, Manning has been quick to impress the fans at his new club following his arrival from Belgian second division side Lommel SK last month. However fans were quick in warming to the former West Ham youth coach; his attitude, tactical-talking and record in Belgium was enough for the Dons fans to get on side with the 35-year-old. Manning took over a Lommel side who avoided relegation due to the removal of a team from their league and steered them to a 3rd-place finish with minimal budget.

It was a tactical appointment. Dons’ executive director, Liam Sweeting, had known about Manning for a while and admired his style of play. So far Manning has integrated a similar play-style to Martin, only different in that the Dons play with a purpose more advanced up the pitch. None of the old passing around the back – more often than not a long spell of possession ends with a goal-scoring chance, not a mistake at the opposite end.

Manning’s attacking philosophy and man management has brought the Dons to a point where not a single player has been poor this season, for the first time since fans can remember.

#mkdons Manning has taken a decent team that was used to playing sideways and backwards keep ball with no end product to a very exciting attacking team who are superb to watch and will only get better 👏👏👏👏👏 — Junglecad (@junglecad) September 11, 2021

Liam Manning is the best manager this club has had since karl robinson — harry🇨🇾 (@MKDONS_H) September 11, 2021

An exciting season ahead for Liam Manning’s young MK Dons side!