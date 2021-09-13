Nottingham Forest’s dismal start to the season continued at the weekend with Cardiff City coming from behind to win 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, the loss has seen further pressure mount on the shoulders of Chris Hughton.

However, the club have no choice but to look forward to the week ahead as they look to turn around their fortunes. Here, we take a look at the next seven days at the City Ground.

Hughton latest

As of Monday afternoon, the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager is still in charge of Forest.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 10:28, 13.09.21) reports that Hughton took charge of training as usual on Monday morning as he prepares his side for their midweek clash with Middlesbrough.

However, as their winless run extended further on Sunday, the pressure is showing no signs of easing up yet.

Dane Murphy’s transfer admission

New CEO Dane Murphy revealed in Sunday’s official programme (quotes via Nottinghamshire Live) that a new transfer philosophy could yet take two or three transfer windows to embed.

After 10 new signings and a series of departures, it would have been hoped that a change in fortunes would have at least shown signs of appearing in the early stages of the season.

The week ahead gives the new squad another seven days to gel as they bid to turn around their fortunes, so it will be interesting to see if they can pull together and secure a first win of the season in at least one of two matches this week,

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town tests

If Forest want to secure a first win of the season before the end of this week, it will have to come against either Middlesbrough or Huddersfield.

Neil Warnock’s Boro are first up for Forest and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Coventry City. As it stands, they sit in 15th place without a win in four.

The Terriers, who face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, were also defeated at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Stoke City. Carlos Corberan’s side had been on a run of three straight wins before their loss to the Potters, so they too will be hoping to get back to winning ways.