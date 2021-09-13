Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbary was left frustrated with the officials after his side’s 2-2 draw v Luton Town in the Championship over the weekend.

Blackburn Rovers raced into a two-goal lead against Luton inside the first 30 minutes, where teenager Tyrhys Dolan and left-back Harry Pickering got on the score sheet.

However, nine yellow cards later, the visitors found themselves a life line with 15 minutes to go. The Hatters’ number eight Luke Berry getting his first goal of the season.

He then doubled his tally, but more importantly rescued a point deep into stoppage time. With five minutes added time originally being scheduled, the game had to be halted due to referee Oliver Langford picking up a calf injury.

Mowbray, who felt his team should’ve won the game, was particularly disappointed that his side could not hang on but also with the officiating that was on show.

“Well I’m hurting, the team are hurting, it’s really disappointing, we should have won that football match and yet there’s no accountability really from the officials,” he told Luton Today.

“I thought they were really, really poor, but credit to Luton they kept digging.”

Referee Langford had a tough afternoon at Ewood Park and Mowbray was keen to make sure he got that point across.

“If I was the guy who refereed that match, I’d be going home and having a look at it, watching it, seeing what I think I got right,” he continued.

“Sometimes today there was body wrestling out there and he just plays on, so I’m not sure he knew what he was doing.

“You just expect the guy in the middle to look after the players and do his job and I’m not sure he did, I’m not sure he knew what he was doing.”

The point left Luton Town in 12th-place of the Championship table and Rovers in 10th, after decent starts to the new campaign for both sides.