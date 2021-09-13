Sheffield United youngster Iliman Ndiaye has revealed the appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic was one of the main reasons behind his decision to stay at Bramall Lane.

Iliman Ndiaye showed exactly why he’s being tipped for a big future at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

Sheffield United’s 21-year-old prodigy was instrumental in their first win of the Championship campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the Blades’ 6-2 win over Peterborough United.

The performance comes not long after Ndiaye committed his long-term future to the club after uncertainty regarding his future.

Now, following the rout of Darren Ferguson’s Posh side, the Frenchman has opened up on the decision to stay with the Blades. As quoted by The Star, Ndiaye revealed manager Slavisa Jokanovic played a strong role in his choice to stay with Sheffield United.

The attacking midfielder revealed the Serb’s play style and belief in his abilities were key factors, saying:

“That’s one of the reasons why I decided to stay.

“The football we play, the style he wants, really suits me and ever since he’s been here he’s had belief in me.”

With the backing of Jokanovic and the loyal support of fans, it will be interesting to see how Ndiaye kicks on after such a promising Championship debut.

Competition for places

The chance is there for Ndiaye to lock down the starting spot as Jokanovic’s number 10 as one of the few natural attacking midfielders in the squad.

Luke Freeman also operates there, but few play there as their go-to position. The likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane could be deployed there, but they usually feature a little deeper as central midfielders.

It awaits to be seen if the youngster can push on and make the spot his own as Sheffield United look to bounce back from a poor start to the season.