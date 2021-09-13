Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown is on Rangers’ transfer radar, according to reports.

During the summer transfer window, the Bluebirds’ defender was attracting interest from Middlesbrough. However, he ultimately remained with the club.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy confirmed earlier this summer that Brown had been offered a new contract amid speculation linking him with a move away, but an announcement is yet to be made regarding an agreement.

Now, as per a report from GIVEMESPORT, Brown is fielding fresh interest from Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers.

The report states that Steven Gerrard’s side are keeping tabs on Brown’s situation with Cardiff.

With Brown’s current deal expiring next summer, the Bluebirds will be at risk of losing him on a pre-contract deal in January if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a fresh contract.

It will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old’s situation pans out as Rangers lurk ahead of January.

Brown’s season so far

Owing to an ankle injury, the defender is yet to make an appearance for McCarthy’s side so far this season.

However, it seems the former Livingston loan star is closing in on a return to action. He was named on the bench for Cardiff’s victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend and also featured in Northern Ireland’s win over Estonia at the start of the month.

With a return close, it will be interesting to see if he can break back into the starting 11 in the coming weeks.