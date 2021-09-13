Charlton Athletic have made a poor start to the season and will be working hard to turn their fortunes around.

Charlton Athletic lost 2-1 at home to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The Addicks have slumped to 20th in the table after winning once out of their opening six games.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the London club-

Ryan Inniss to be assessed

Inniss sustained a thigh injury against Crewe Alexandra a couple of weeks ago and sat out against Cheltenham.

Charlton will assess the extent of the problem, as per a report by London News Online to determine how long he will be out of action for.

The defender had problems with his quad last season and losing him for a long period of time again would be a real blow.

New boys getting up to speed

Nigel Adkins said some of his new signings aren’t quite able to play 90 minutes yet, as per his post-match interview on Saturday (see tweet below).

💬 Watch Nigel Adkins' full post-match interview with CharltonTV following this afternoon's defeat at The Valley… 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw pic.twitter.com/2UhDTIvyV5 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) September 11, 2021

Sam Lavelle started against Cheltenham but was subbed off, whilst Papa Souare and Jonathan Leko also aren’t able to play full games right now.

Charlton have added 13 new faces to their ranks over recent times and it is no surprise to see it is taking a while for their new boys to gel together.

Wycombe Wanderers test

The Addicks take on Wycombe this weekend and will be eager to bounce back from their loss to the Robins.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side currently sit 9th in the league after six games and have made a solid start to life back in the third tier.