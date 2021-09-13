Bournemouth take on QPR tomorrow night in the Championship.

Bournemouth and QPR are both on 14 points and neither side have lost yet this season.

The Cherries are only behind the Hoops in the table on goals scored and are currently priced at 1.98 for the win and 3.5 for the draw on LV Bet.

QPR are priced at 3.8 for an away victory over Scott Parker’s side.

Bournemouth tips

They have won six out of their last 10 home games and are fresh off the back of a 3-0 victory over Barnsley on home soil last time out.

Bournemouth haven’t lost yet in this campaign and have haven’t conceded in their last two games now.

They are aiming for promotion this season and have a nice blend of youth and experience in their ranks.

Jaidon Anthony has been impressive over recent weeks and will be eager to cause some problems for QPR.

Bournemouth tip #1 – Bournemouth win and over 1.5 goals (2.4)

Bournemouth tip #2 – Jaidon Anthony to score anytime (3.9)

QPR tips

Mark Warburton’s side have made an impressive start to the season and, like Bournemouth, haven’t lost yet this season.

They have been strong on the road so far this term and beat Hull City and Middlesbrough in their opening two matches on the road before fighting back on Saturday to draw 3-3 at Reading.

The R’s are in good spirits at the moment and will be a tough test for Bournemouth.

Andre Gray scored with his first touch on his debut against Reading last time out and will fancy his chances of making it two in two for his new side.

QPR tip #1 – QPR win and over 2.5 goals (5.8)



QPR tip #2 – Andre Gray to score anytime (3.25)