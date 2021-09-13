Swansea City are monitoring the free agent market, as per a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City could look to bring in some players on free transfer before the January transfer window.

Here are five the Championship side should look at-

Hal Robson-Kanu

The Wales international is a free agent following his departure from West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season. He would give the Swans some more competition and depth up top this season.

Robbie Brady

Burnley released him at the end of June and he remains available for nothing. The experienced winger may have to drop into the Championship now after spending the past few years playing in the Premier League.

Josh Sims

He spent last season on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers and may well fancy his chances of landing a move to the second tier following his departure from Southampton this summer.

Kadeem Harris

The pacey winger would give Russell Martin’s side more quality out wide and something different to what they have now. He parted company with Sheffield Wednesday a few months ago and will still be weighing up his next move in the game.

Oumar Niasse

Injuries have affected him over recent times but the Senegal international is worth looking at by Swansea. The ex-Everton, Hull City and Cardiff City striker spent time with Huddersfield Town last term. He would give Swansea more pace in attack.