The72’s Championship Team of the Week – Bournemouth, Coventry City, Sheffield United names all feature
Names from Bournemouth, Coventry City and Sheffield United all feature in The72’s Championship Team of the Week.
There was plenty of wins in the Championship over the weekend – Blackpool stunned Fulham with a 1-0 win on the Seaside, with Sheffield United putting six past Peterborough United to kick-start their season.
Bournemouth beat Barnsley 3-0 on the south coast with Coventry City putting in another commanding performance to overcome Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough 2-0, whilst there were wins for Stoke City against Huddersfield, and Cardiff City away at last-place Nottingham Forest.
Luton Town held Blackburn to a 2-2 draw at Ewood Park, with Bristol City and Preston, and Swansea City and Hull City both playing out goalless draws.
Birmingham City also claimed a 2-0 win over Derby County on Friday night.
Plenty of results to mull over – here’s our Championship Team of the Week: