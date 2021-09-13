Names from Bournemouth, Coventry City and Sheffield United all feature in The72’s Championship Team of the Week.

There was plenty of wins in the Championship over the weekend – Blackpool stunned Fulham with a 1-0 win on the Seaside, with Sheffield United putting six past Peterborough United to kick-start their season.

Bournemouth beat Barnsley 3-0 on the south coast with Coventry City putting in another commanding performance to overcome Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough 2-0, whilst there were wins for Stoke City against Huddersfield, and Cardiff City away at last-place Nottingham Forest.

Luton Town held Blackburn to a 2-2 draw at Ewood Park, with Bristol City and Preston, and Swansea City and Hull City both playing out goalless draws.

Birmingham City also claimed a 2-0 win over Derby County on Friday night.

Plenty of results to mull over – here’s our Championship Team of the Week: