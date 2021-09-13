Names from AFC Wimbledon, Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle and more make it into The72’s League One Team of the Week.

There were some big scorelines in League One over the weekend with 41 goals across 12 fixtures, including seven in Bolton Wanderers 5-2 win away at Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, Lincoln City claimed the other thumping away win beating Cambridge United 5-1, whilst AFC Wimbledon came out as 4-3 winners away at Morecambe.

Fleetwood Town shocked Rotherham United with a 4-2 win in South Yorkshire, Plymouth Argyle humbled Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on the south coast and Wigan Athletic overcame Doncaster Rovers 2-1.

Sunderland keep their place at the top of the table with a 2-1 win over promotion rivals Accrington Stanley, with MK Dons overcoming Portsmouth at home too.

Plenty of goals and plenty of impressive performances across the board – here’s our League One Team of the Week: