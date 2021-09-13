Rotherham United’s Shane Ferguson should return to action tomorrow against Lincoln City, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United decided not to play him in their loss to Fleetwood Town last time out.

Ferguson came back from international duty with Northern Ireland with a slight foot injury.

Nevertheless, the Millers hope to have him back for their clash tomorrow against the Imps after resting him.

‘We hope’…

Their boss, Paul Warne, has said: “Shane has come back a little bit sore in the foot. We hope that by resting it will give him time to play a bigger part on Tuesday.

“What I didn’t want to do was start a player who had to come off after 20 minutes. We have got good depth in the squad. We should have had enough to cope against Fleetwood but unfortunately not.”

Rotherham will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing 4-2 loss to Fleetwood at the New York Stadium.

Important player

The Yorkshire side swooped to sign Ferguson in July and he has been a key player for them so far this season.

He was released by Millwall at the end of last term after spending six years with the Lions.

The 30-year-old was a decent coup for a club in League One and knows what it takes to get out of that division.

Warne’s side sit 13th in the table right now, whilst the Imps are two points below them in 16th place.