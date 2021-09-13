Former Birmingham City attacker Greg Stewart has completed a new move.

The Scotsman has signed for Jamshedpur FC, as announced by their official Twitter account (See tweet below).

Coming fresh from his undefeated season 🏆with @RangersFC in the @spflnews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 under Steven Gerrard😎 We are proud to announce the arrival of Greg Stewart, to the Jamshedpur 🔴⚔️ Welcome home, lad! 💙👇#JoharGreg #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/I5DhKLylph — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) September 12, 2021

Stewart, who is 31-years-old, has joined the Indian Super League side on a one-year deal.

He parted company with Rangers at the end of June following the expiration of his contract at Ibrox and has found a new home now.

Birmingham spell

Stewart made the move down to England in 2016 having previously impressed in Scotland for Cowdenbeath and then Dundee

Birmingham snapped him up on a three-year deal and he played 22 times for the Midlands club in all competitions during his first season on the books there.

He fell out-of-favour with the Blues and was loaned out to Aberdeen during his second year.

Stewart then re-joined the Dons for a second spell during the 2018/19 season, as well as spending part of that campaign with Kilmarnock too.

Recent years

Birmingham cut ties with him at the end of his deal in 2019 and he wasn’t quite able to make a name for himself in the Championship.

Rangers lured him back up to Scotland on a permanent basis and he has been at Ibrox for the past two years, helping Steven Gerrard’s side win the title last term.

New home

Jamshedpur is Stewart’s home now and they are managed by ex-Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle.