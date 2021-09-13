Former Barnsley defender Zeki Fryers has landed himself a new club for this season following his departure from Swindon Town.

Stockport County have snapped him up on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Fryers, who is 29-years-old, has penned a one-year deal with the North West side.

He was released by Swindon when his contract expired at the end of June and has found himself a new home in the National League now.

Read: What now for Isaac Christie-Davies at Barnsley?

Hometown club

The full-back has said: “I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to be able sign for my hometown Club. Some of my first footballing memories are of being taken to Edgeley Park as a kid, standing at the back of the Cheadle End, watching players like Mike Flynn and Alun Armstrong, and seeing the team compete in the Football League.”

“I’m really excited about the prospect of playing in front of those supporters myself now, and I’m looking forward to helping the team and the Club kick on and hopefully get back to where they belong.”

Swindon spell

Fryers has spent the past two years on the books at Swindon and played 36 times in all competitions for the Wiltshire club.

He joined the Robins in 2019 and helped them gain promotion to League One in his first year.



Read: Former Swindon Town midfielder placed on the transfer list

Other spells

The left-back started out at Manchester United before spells at Standard Liege, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

Barnsley signed him in 2017 after he had loan stints at Ipswich Town and Rotherham United and he spent two years at Oakwell.

Fryers made 31 appearances for the Tykes, 22 of which came in the Championship.