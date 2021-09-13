Charlton Athletic’s Ryan Inniss has suffered an injury blow.

Charlton Athletic need to assess the extent of a thigh problem he sustained against Crewe Alexandra a couple of weeks ago, as per a report by London News Online.

Inniss, who is 26-years-old, missed a large chunk of last season with a quad injury.

He could now be poised for another spell on the sidelines.

Comment: Charlton Athletic should consider loaning out 21-y/o midfielder

‘We’ll have to assess’…

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has said: “He came off during the Crewe game. He’s got a thigh injury and had a bit of a relapse in training yesterday. We were hoping that he was going to be back involved on Tuesday but that’s not going to be the case now.

“We’ll have to assess where he is for the length of time that he will potentially be out. But he’s had a relapse from a thigh injury that he’s got.”

The Addicks started with new signing Sam Lavelle and Akin Famewo in the heart of defence in their defeat to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic comment: Door opens for Nathan Harness to leave on loan

Big blow

Charlton have had a tough start to the season and losing Inniss will be a blow.

He has endured a frustrating time since moving to the Valley last October and has only made 19 appearances in all competitions for the London side.

The ex-Crystal Palace man is an important player for Adkins and he will be hoping he isn’t out for too long.

What next?

Charlton have back-to-back away games coming up.

They take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday followed by a trip to Kent to lock horns with Gillingham next Tuesday.