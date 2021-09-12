Nottingham Forest fans have been left fuming once again as Cardiff City came from behind to defeat Chris Hughton’s side on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis Grabban opened the scoring in the first half to put Forest ahead going into the break, giving some hope that today would finally bring their first win of the season.

However, after a second-half brace from Cardiff City starlet Rubin Colwill, the City Ground side fell to yet another defeat.

The result leaves Forest sat at the foot of the table with just one point from five games, while Cardiff climb to 8th.

Sunday’s defeat has seen calls for Chris Hughton’s sacking grow louder and louder, with supporters demanding change as soon as possible.

Supporters made their feelings known on Twitter both during and following the defeat. Here’s what they had to say as Nottingham Forest fell to yet another defeat.