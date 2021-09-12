Nottingham Forest fans have been left fuming once again as Cardiff City came from behind to defeat Chris Hughton’s side on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis Grabban opened the scoring in the first half to put Forest ahead going into the break, giving some hope that today would finally bring their first win of the season.

However, after a second-half brace from Cardiff City starlet Rubin Colwill, the City Ground side fell to yet another defeat.

The result leaves Forest sat at the foot of the table with just one point from five games, while Cardiff climb to 8th.

Sunday’s defeat has seen calls for Chris Hughton’s sacking grow louder and louder, with supporters demanding change as soon as possible.

Supporters made their feelings known on Twitter both during and following the defeat. Here’s what they had to say as Nottingham Forest fell to yet another defeat.

Hughton clear your desk yourself this is woeful! Be a man and walk don’t wait to be sacked #nffc — Ian Morris (@ianmorris82) September 12, 2021

Does Hughton actually give a HT team talk or does he hide in his office and let Yates do it? #nffc — Forestman (@cakeyandcrispy) September 12, 2021

This is so painful to watch. How can we even call this football. We do not play football. An hour has passed and I can’t even recollect a series of passes or interchanges between the players. It’s shambolic, embarrassing and we need an emphatic and swift change of direction #nffc — JoelBenjamin Seymour (@JoelBSeymour) September 12, 2021

Honestly sack him tonight please, nice guy or not, sympathy has to go out the window, these players need confidence and it stems from management #nffc — St.Grumpy (@swerve_dec) September 12, 2021

Hughton. Please just have some dignity and resign. You’re clueless. You know you don’t fit the bill for what the club now want to do. You have no interest or ability in bringing youth through. Just go. Come on Forest, if he won’t do it, you have to!#HughtonOut #nffc — 🌳🔴 Woodcock’s Wave 🔴🌳 (@WoodcocksWave) September 12, 2021