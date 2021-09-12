Cardiff City prodigy Rubin Colwill has been tipped for a big future in the game, and his latest performance for the Bluebirds will have only seen his stock increase further.

Mick McCarthy moved to bring the Wales youngster off the bench with Nottingham Forest leading the Bluebirds 1-0 at the City Ground.

However, Colwill took the game by the scruff of the neck to drag his side back into the game. He levelled the scores first before putting Cardiff City 2-1 up on the 73rd minute.

While condemning Forest to yet another defeat and heaping further pressure on Chris Hughton’s shoulders, Colwill’s goals see McCarthy’s men climb to 8th.

It was a dominant display by Cardiff who got what they deserved thanks to Colwill’s goals.

Unsurprisingly, supporters were full of praise for their emerging star as he showed exactly why he can go on to become a star player for the club.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter regarding their young star:

Rubin Colwill, remember the name. Absolute baller — euan_shore (@euan_shore1) September 12, 2021

Generational talent at Cardiff. Tears in my eyes https://t.co/JZ89J5wnQf — lewisrocke (@lewisrocke1) September 12, 2021

Hes one of our own he’s one of our own @RubinColwill he’s one of our own https://t.co/KcJmsTtvYY — josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HowlinJoshua) September 12, 2021

Honestly Robin Colwill is one of the biggest prospects in British football right now — Matt 🍦 (@M_Davies_34) September 12, 2021

What a turnaround, eh? Colwill is gonna be some player. — View From the Ninian (@ViewFromTheNin) September 12, 2021