Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed winger Ian Poveda is set to miss the club’s clash with Hull City on Tuesday.

The Leeds United loanee was absent from Blackburn Rovers’ 2-2 draw with Luton Town at the weekend, watching on from the sidelines as Luke Berry’s brace pegged back Tony Mowbray’s side late on.

Poveda made his first appearance for Rovers against Middlesbrough before the international break, providing an assist in the draw.

Now, after he missed Saturday’s draw, it has been revealed that the former Manchester City youngster is set to miss their midweek clash with Hull City too.