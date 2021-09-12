Blackburn Rovers loan man Ian Poveda set to miss Hull City tie
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed winger Ian Poveda is set to miss the club’s clash with Hull City on Tuesday.
The Leeds United loanee was absent from Blackburn Rovers’ 2-2 draw with Luton Town at the weekend, watching on from the sidelines as Luke Berry’s brace pegged back Tony Mowbray’s side late on.
Poveda made his first appearance for Rovers against Middlesbrough before the international break, providing an assist in the draw.
Now, after he missed Saturday’s draw, it has been revealed that the former Manchester City youngster is set to miss their midweek clash with Hull City too.
As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray moved to provide an update on the Blackburn loan man’s situation following his absence from the draw with the Hatters.
“I don’t think so,” Mowbray said when asked if Poveda would be back against the Tigers.
“He’s a lad who came from Leeds United with the data of being one of the fittest players at Leeds and within a week or two has a slight hamstring strain after training for a week or two with us.
“It’s a different type of training really, his body has to adapt, he’s got a very mild strain.
“He’ll start training again on Monday, whether we can risk him training again on Tuesday I doubt that. We’ll probably wait until Barnsley.”
With Mowbray hoping the young winger can return before their clash with Barnsley, it awaits to be seen if Poveda can return to full fitness in time to come back into the fray for Rovers.
Who could feature in his absence?
When Poveda was started against Boro, young forward Tyrhys Dolan dropped out of the starting 11 to make way.
Dolan has enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, mainly featuring as a centre-forward. He scored his first goal for Mowbray’s side against Luton this weekend, earning high praise from supporters.