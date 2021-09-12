Barnsley have completed the signing of former Norwich City midfielder Will Hondermarck, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this summer, Premier League side Norwich City opted against renewing the contract of French midfielder Will Hondermarck.

The move freed the youngster to look for a new club on a free transfer. Since then, he has spent time on trial with Notts County and Barnsley.

However, after failing to land a deal with the Magpies, it has been confirmed that the Tykes have swoop in to bring Hondermarck to Oakwell after a successful spell with the club.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Frenchman has linked up with Barnsley’s U23s as he looks to continue his development with the Yorkshire side.

Hondermarck will spend much of his time with Martin Devaney’s development side but has already featured in and around the senior picture. He was involved in the matchday squad for Barnsley’s defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, remaining an unused substitute in their 3-0 defeat.

Hondermarck’s career to date

The midfielder was raised in the Republic of Ireland after being born in France, making his way into football with Shelbourne.

He then switched to Drogheda United in 2019 before leaving for Norwich City a year later. With the Canaries, the 20-year-old featured 30 times for the club’s U23s but never broke into Daniel Farke’s first-team.

Hondermarck does have experience of the EFL, playing three times during a loan stint with League Two side Harrogate Town last season.