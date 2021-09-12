Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is set to make a new addition to his backroom team, with Everton youth coach Phil Jevons poised to arrive.

Sunderland. Going to bring in coach Phil Jevons from Everton to work with first team. Been at under 18 level at Goodison … now stepping up. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 12, 2021

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed the news on Sunday morning, confirming that Jevons is set to make the step up after working with the U18s side at Goodison Park.

Jevons, 42, has been coaching with Paul Tait’s young Everton side as he embarks on a coaching career following his retirement back in 2014.

Now, it has been claimed that he will be linking up with Sunderland as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his coaching team.

The Black Cats have strengthened both on and off the pitch this summer, with results on the pitch showing signs of some long-awaited improvements in many departments.

As it stands, the League One side sit at the top of the table with five wins from their opening six games. They continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over fellow high-flyers Accrington Stanley.

Jevons’ playing career

Sunderland’s reportedly inbound coach started his career with current club Everton.

After making his way through their academy, the Liverpool-born coach endured a successful career in the EFL.

Over the course of his career, Jevons spent time on the books with Grimsby Town, Hull City (loan), Yeovil Town, Bristol City, Huddersfied Town (loan), Bury (loan), Morecambe, Hyde United and Stockport County before retiring seven years ago after his departure from Stockport.