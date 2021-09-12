Sheffield Wednesday have moved to send a message of support to former midfielder Connor Kirby, who has suffered a double compound fracture of his left leg.

Gutted to hear this… Sending our best wishes to our former player and academy graduate Connor Kirby https://t.co/LWl5DxN8ue — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) September 12, 2021

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in the second half of Altrincham’s 1-0 loss to Wealdstone.

Kirby was stretchered off after being treated on the pitch in worrying scenes in the National League tie, with confirmation of the injury emerging on Sunday.

Following Altrincham’s update on the midfielder, Sheffield Wednesday moved to send their best wishes to Kirby.

Kirby, who made his way through Wednesday’s youth setup before breaking into the senior game, will undergo surgery and is now set to spend the next five to seven days in hospital.

The Barnsley-born ace had enjoyed a strong start to life on loan with Altrincham, starting in three games and netting one goal before Saturday’s injury.

Some Wednesday supporters moved to send messages of support to Kirby too, wishing him the best for his recovery from a nasty blow.

Get well soon Connor — CHANSIRI OUT (@RileyRo81239241) September 12, 2021

Speedy recovery Connor 🙏🏻 — SwfcCal (@bigdom1867) September 12, 2021

Information regarding the expected length of Kirby’s asbence is yet to emerge, but it will be hoped that the former Owls prodigy can make his return to the pitch as soon and as safely as possible.

Kirby is currently out on loan away from League Two side Harrogate Town, for whom he has featured for on 22 occasions since joining the club back in 2020.

Prior to linking up with Harrogate, the central midfielder had spent his entire career with Sheffield Wednesday, featuring four times for their first-team.

We would like to send our best wishes to Connor on his road to recovery.