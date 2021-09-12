Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted the club could look to send ‘keeper Anthony Patterson out on loan to a National League club.

In the early stages of the season, youngster Anthony Patterson has been given chances in the first-team.

With Lee Burge out injured, the 21-year-old featured in between the sticks in victories over AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers, keeping his first senior clean sheet in the clash with the Dons.

However, with Burge back from fitness and Thorben Hoffman in on loan, the Black Cats are considering a National League loan move for the goalkeeper.

As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said the club could look to send Patterson out on loan in a bid to get him the senior game time he needs.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“With Patto, as with all our young players, we just want to try and get him those 25 games.

“If that’s at Sunderland great. If it’s not at Sunderland, we’ve got the option to loan him out to the conference because it protects us as we have the recall after 28 days.

“If we do that before January then we can make another decision in January based on what is right for Patto and the club.”

With first-team chances likely to be more limited with Hoffman through the door and Burge back from injury, it will be interesting to see if the Newcastle-born ‘keeper lands a temporary move away from the Stadium of Light.

In need of more action

Johnson, who was full of praise for the young ‘keeper, insists that he would like to see Patterson given the chance to nail down a spot at first-team level, be it at Sunderland or out on loan.

Sitting on the bench will do very little for the starlet’s development, so it awaits to be seen if an agreement can be reached over a non-league loan.