Bolton Wanderers star Dapo Adolayan has revealed Wigan Athletic turned down the chance to sign him back in 2018.

Ian Evatt’s side have enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign after returning to League One football, with attacker Dapo Afolayan standing out in the early stages of the new season.

The 24-year-old continued in his rich vein of form on Saturday, netting a brace in the 5-2 win over Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town.

Now, following the game, it has emerged that Cook had the chance to sign Afolayan during his time with Wigan Athletic.

After the game, Cook praised the forward for his display, much to the delight of Afolayan, who went on to reveal he could have linked up with the Ipswich boss back in 2018.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Bolton man revealed he spent time on trial with the Latics three years ago, but was unable to land a deal.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s always nice to hear that from opposition managers. I spoke to him after the game. He’s a good guy.

“I went on trial when he was at Wigan when I was younger, so I’ve known him for a while. It’s always nice to hear that from opposition managers.

“They had bigger and better things at the time,” he added when asked about his trial with the club.

A bonus for Bolton

The Trotters will be pleased Afolayan didn’t end up joining Wigan back in 2018, as a different path may not have seen the forward land at the University of Bolton Stadium this summer.

After a decent spell with the club on loan, left-winger Afolayan has flourished for Evatt’s side following his permanent move. This season, he has managed five goals and one assist in nine games across all competitions, also chipping in with an assist.