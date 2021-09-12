Lincoln City leave door open to potential January swoop for Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker
Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has said the Imps will return for Swansea City ace Morgan Whittaker in January if the opportunity presents itself.
Late on transfer deadline day, Lincoln City saw a loan swoop for Morgan Whittaker fall through.
The Imps’ CEO Liam Scully recently expressed his frustration at the failure to land the Swansea City man, with attacking options somewhat limited at Sincil Bank.
Now, manager Michael Appleton has been asked about the possibility of revisiting a move for Whittaker, giving fans reason to be excited.
READ: Hearts snap up player recently released by Swansea City
As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Appleton stated that if the opportunity presents itself, Lincoln will look into bringing the former Derby County attacker to Sincil Bank once more.
He insisted that they won’t go in if they think they’ll miss out on a deal again, but said he hopes not to find themselves in a similar situation to that they were in on deadline day.
Here’s what he had to say:
“We will if we think there’s an opportunity for it to happen.
“But, at the same time, we’re not going to put ourselves in a position where we might lose out.
“I’m reasonably confident that on the first of January we’ll be in a position to bring in a couple of players rather than be in a situation where it gets to the end of the window and still not knowing.”
Lincoln’s options up top
Tom Hopper and Dan N’Lundulu are Appleton’s only natural centre-forwards on the books with the club, so another addition wouldn’t have gone amiss.
However, the goalscoring form of winger Anthony Scully, who has netted nine goals and laid on three assists in nine outings, has helped ease the blow of not bringing in another striker.
Whittaker’s season so far
As for Whittaker, the 20-year-old has made three Championship appearances so far this season.
The Swansea ace has also featured twice in the EFL Cup, netting a hat-trick in the Swans’ 4-1 win over League One side Plymouth Argyle.