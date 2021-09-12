Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has said the Imps will return for Swansea City ace Morgan Whittaker in January if the opportunity presents itself.

Late on transfer deadline day, Lincoln City saw a loan swoop for Morgan Whittaker fall through.

The Imps’ CEO Liam Scully recently expressed his frustration at the failure to land the Swansea City man, with attacking options somewhat limited at Sincil Bank.

Now, manager Michael Appleton has been asked about the possibility of revisiting a move for Whittaker, giving fans reason to be excited.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Appleton stated that if the opportunity presents itself, Lincoln will look into bringing the former Derby County attacker to Sincil Bank once more.

He insisted that they won’t go in if they think they’ll miss out on a deal again, but said he hopes not to find themselves in a similar situation to that they were in on deadline day.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We will if we think there’s an opportunity for it to happen.

“But, at the same time, we’re not going to put ourselves in a position where we might lose out.