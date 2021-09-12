Nottingham Forest’s rumoured target Facundo Ferreyra has rejected a move to Chilean side Colo-Colo, according to reports.

After failing to bring in another striker before the end of the summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for free agent Facundo Ferreyra.

However, reports emerged earlier this week claiming the former Newcastle United loan man was poised for a move to Colo-Colo, bringing an end to links with a switch to the City Ground.

Now, it has emerged from TNT Sports that Ferreyra has infact turned down a move to the Chilean outfit.

The report states that with “everything agreed”, the 30-year-old forward ended up rejecting the transfer.

Ferreyra is said to have pulled out at the last minute, with family-related reasons cited by the Argentinian news outlet.

With a move to South America falling through late on, it will be interesting to see how the striker’s situation pans out as he continues his hunt for a new club.

In need of a striker

Be it Ferreyra or any other free agent striker, Forest could do with another addition to their attacking ranks.

Chris Hughton’s side have endured a difficult start to the season and their struggles in front of goal have continued, managing four goals in their opening five Championship games.

Some cover and competition for Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban wouldn’t go amiss, with the pair the only natural options at the top of the pitch for Forest.