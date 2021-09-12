Blackburn Rovers will offer a new contract to Darragh Lenihan, reports Alan Nixon.

Lenihan, 27, sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire next summer.

The Irishman is a long-serving member of the side having graduated through their youth academy, making his league debut way back in the 2014/15 season.

He made his 200th total appearance for the cub earlier in the season having been a mainstay in the starting line for the past few campaigns now.

Lenihan featured 41 times in the Championship last time round, having now played every single minute of his side’s season so far following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at home to Luton Town in the Championship.

With his contract out next summer Nixon now writes in The Sun on Sunday (12.09.21, pg. 64) that he’s set to be handed a new contract at Ewood Park.

It’s a smart move from Rovers – Lenihan has become part of the furniture at Ewood Park, developing into a well-rounded and commanding centre-back after several years with the club.

His side sit in 9th-place of the Championship table after yesterday’s draw at home to Luton – their third draw in six Championship fixtures so far this campaign – with a midweek home clash v Hull City next on their agenda.