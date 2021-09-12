Fulham boss Marco Silva has rued his side’s performance in the 1-0 defeat at Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham tasted defeat for the first time under Silva away at Blackpool on Saturday.

His side fell to a 1-0 defeat after Josh Bowler’s second-half goal for Blackpool gave them their first Championship win of the season.

It saw Fulham knocked off the top-spot after their previously unbeaten start to life under Silva, who’s berated his side’s lack of creativity in yesterday’s game.

Fulham scored 13 goals in their opening five Championship games prior to the defeat at Blackpool and would register 17 shots on goal against the Seasiders, but with only four of those hitting the target.

Silva told fulhamfc.com after the game:

“We didn’t have a good enough performance from ourselves to win the game. If you look at the chances, the game was balanced, more control from ourselves as normal, but we didn’t create enough chances and we didn’t perform in the way we needed to in this football match, that is the truth.

“We will now analyse why those things happened, why we started the game slow, why our build-up was so slow this afternoon.

“We have to play faster with more intensity to create the chances. Three or four times in the first half we created the chances, but we have to be more consistent during the game and not make mistakes like we did this afternoon.”

There was a debut for Domingos Quina yesterday, in the absence of both Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson.

Carvalho has been a standout performer for Fulham so far this term and was linked with Real Madrid earlier this week, whilst Wilson recently returned from international duty with Wales – both were left out of the defeat at Blackpool and Silva had this to say on their situations:

“It’s different situations – Fabio because of his injury in the Hull City game, he did a big effort to play against Stoke but he felt it again the week after. We have to let him recover as much as possible, as fast as we can.

“Harry Wilson was because of his time with his national team, let’s see. Let’s hope he can play the next game.”

Yesterday’s defeat was something of a wake-up call for Fulham – there’s a long season ahead and a lot of long and tricky away trips ahead for them too.

It’s just one defeat though. Silva’s Fulham next travel to Birmingham City in midweek and a win would put them back on track as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.