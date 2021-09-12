Blackburn Rovers ‘pulled the plug’ on a loan move for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja last month, reports Alan Nixon.

Maja, 22, spent last season on loan with Fulham in the Premier League.

The former Sunderland youngster joined the French outfit midway through the 2018/19 season but has seen himself fall down the pecking order since.

He was loaned out to Fulham midway through the last campaign and he managed to score three goals in 15 Premier League appearances for the relegated side.

Now though, Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (12.09.21, pg. 64) that Blackburn Rovers were on course to bring him to Ewood Park on loan, before deciding against it at the last minute due to injury.

Maja is currently sidelined with a back injury and is yet to play a part in Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 campaign this season.

Rovers lost star man Adam Armstrong in the summer. He joined Southampton and last weekend (Sun on Sunday, 05.09), Nixon claimed that Tony Mowbray’s tenure at Ewood Park was hanging in the balance after failing to bring in a replacement striker.

His side have since scored nine goals in their opening six Championship games this season, drawing 2-2 at home to Luton Town yesterday to place them in 9th.

Maja would’ve been a quality addition to this current Blackburn Rovers side and a move could well be reignited next January, with Nixon again going on to mention how the Englishman wants a return to England in the next transfer window.