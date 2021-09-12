Sam Johnstone will ‘put on hold’ discussions over a new West Brom contract in order to focus on a promotion push with the Baggies, reports Alan Nixon.

Johnstone, 28, sees his West Brom contract expire next summer.

He’s back in the starting line up after a summer of speculation linked him with a move away from The Hawthorns, and after many expected him to move on.

The England international was linked with a host of clubs including the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham with reports previously claiming that West Brom were expecting to cash in on him over the summer.

But his contract situation seemingly deterred any buying clubs from launching a bid.

Now, Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (12.09.21, pg. 64) that Johnstone will put any renewal talks on ice for the time being, as to focus on securing an immediate return to the Premier League with West Brom

The Baggies moved into 1st-place of the Championship table with a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall yesterday.

They leapfrogged Fulham who took a surprise loss away at Blackpool, with Valerien Ismael continuing to impress in the Baggies dugout following his summer arrival from Barnsley.

Ismael’s side looked a refreshed one from the side that Sam Allardyce saw relegated from the Premier League last time round but Johnstone’s contract situation could become something of a saga if it’s not dealt with.

We saw Matheus Pereira move on in a cloud of controversy over the summer and whilst Johnstone has pledged his allegiance for the time being, he would no doubt become unsettled if West Brom’s promotion hopes start to fade.