Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has criticised the officiating during his side’s 2-0 defeat v Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough travelled to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon. Both sides returned to Championship action after the international break but it was Mark Robins’ side who claimed all three points.

The Sky Blues sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after their impressive start to the new season, whilst Middlesbrough sit in 15th-place having claimed just one win from their opening six league fixtures.

Second half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn sealed the home win for Coventry though Boro boss Warnock feels like his side were hard done to by the refereeing during the game.

“We don’t get too much luck do we? The two penalty shouts, dear me,” he told Gazette Live.

“Handball. The linesman is stood facing it five yards away. He said he thought his hand was in a natural position but it’s not a natural position when you go like that [motions bring his upper arm up from the shoulder] to stop the ball. It’s ridiculous really.

“The referee then said Uche went down too easy, but it didn’t help that the lad’s foot was in between Uche’s legs tripping him up. It’s disappointing.”

Warnock feels his side were let down by some refereeing decisions during yesterday’s defeat, though it’s certainly not the first time Warnock has criticised officiating in the second-tier.

Middlesbrough have had top-six ambitions since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017 but they’ve started to fall backwards in their push for promotion, and Warnock is starting to come under some scrutiny from fans.

The veteran gaffer has Boro no closer to a top-six finish and looking less like an outfit able to break out of the Championship.

Up next for them is a trip to last-placed Nottingham Forest in midweek.