Former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is ‘top of Southampton’s wanted list’, as per Alan Nixon.

Cooper, 41, has been out of work since leaving Swansea City in July.

The former England youth boss spent two seasons with the Welsh club and guided his former side to two successive top-six finishes in the Championship, reaching the play-off final last time round.

But he left ahead of the start of the new season and would be replaced by Russell Martin.

Now though, Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (12.09.21, pg. 64) that Cooper is a prime target of Southampton’s ‘for when their manager’s job comes up’ – the Saints have seen a number of talented managers in their dugout over the last few Premier League seasons and Ralph Hasenhuttl is one of them.

He’s previously been linked with other positions, having been mentioned alongside the likes of Spurs and Manchester United.

Should he move on anytime soon, Cooper would be Southampton’s ideal replacement and Nixon points out that the Welshman has an advantage too, with the Saints’ director of football operations Matt Crocker a ‘huge ally’ of Cooper’s having previously worked with him at the FA.

Cooper often split opinion among Swans fans though. Despite his undeniable achievements in securing back-to-back play-off finishes, he left a lot to be desired tactically and often his in-game management was scrutinised.

He remains a young and well-connected manager though and could soon seal a surprise move to Southampton should Hasenhuttl move on.