Both John Terry and Chris Wilder are interested in the Nottingham Forest job, reports Alan Nixon.

Chris Hughton’s position at Nottingham Forest looks to be under serious threat after his side’s woeful start to the new Championship campaign.

Forest sit in last place of the table going into their game at home to Cardiff City this afternoon and ahead of that, Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (12.09.21, pg. 64) that both Terry and Wilder would be interested in the job at Nottingham Forest should Hughton be axed.

Terry, 40, left his role as Dean Smith’s no.2 at Aston Villa earlier in the summer.

The former Chelsea and England captain is keen on landing his first managerial job says Nixon, and would be interested in taking over at the City Ground should the job become available.

Wilder, 53, is also keen but Nixon says there’s been ‘no contact’ between the former Sheffield United boss and Forest.

He took the Blades from League One to the Premier League during his tenure, losing his job towards the end of last season before seeing links to both the West Brom and Fulham jobs over the summer.

Both would be likely candidates for the Nottingham Forest job should it become available – Hughton seems to be hanging onto his post by a thread after a torrid spell in charge, and another poor performance today could really spell trouble for him.