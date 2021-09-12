Middlesbrough lost 2-0 away at Coventry City in the Championship yesterday.

Coventry City’s strong start to the Championship season continued with a commanding win over Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Second half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn sealed the three points, with Boro putting in another turgid performance in the league as their top-six hopes for this campaign already look to be fading.

The Sky Blues sit in 6th-place of the table and just two points behind leaders West Brom whilst Middlesbrough drop down into 15th.

Middlesbrough have won just one of their opening six games so far this season, and a number of players struggled at Coventry yesterday – Anfernee Dijksteel in particular.

The Dutchman started out in the right wing-back position but plenty of Middlesbrough fans were left reeling at his performance – see what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

Anfernee Dijksteel with literally the worst performance I’ve ever seen — Danny Williams (@williams_danny3) September 11, 2021

I thought Dijksteel was poor today — Aaron Williamson (@Aaronamw07) September 11, 2021

I'd love for an explanation on how Dijksteel was 'solid at the back', today. — Liam Wilson (@wilsoncgp) September 11, 2021

Tell you what was brutal and that was Dijksteel he was to blame for both goals today. Looks a shadow of the player he was at the start of last season. We need to get results quick. 33 games and 9 wins is not an acceptable return. — Adam Martin (@adamski80mfc) September 11, 2021

Has Djiksteel ever played football before? — Paul Thompson (@PaulThompson50) September 11, 2021

We had enough on that pitch to attack and missed some good chances, but the passing and touch today by about 9 players was atrocious, not his fault that loss, Djiksteel cost both goals, horrendous — Jonny Strathern (@strathster) September 11, 2021