Middlesbrough lost 2-0 away at Coventry City in the Championship yesterday.

Coventry City’s strong start to the Championship season continued with a commanding win over Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Second half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn sealed the three points, with Boro putting in another turgid performance in the league as their top-six hopes for this campaign already look to be fading.

The Sky Blues sit in 6th-place of the table and just two points behind leaders West Brom whilst Middlesbrough drop down into 15th.

Middlesbrough have won just one of their opening six games so far this season, and a number of players struggled at Coventry yesterday – Anfernee Dijksteel in particular.

The Dutchman started out in the right wing-back position but plenty of Middlesbrough fans were left reeling at his performance – see what some of them had to say on Twitter below: