Fulham lost 1-0 away at Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham travelled to the Seaside to face a Blackpool side who’d struggled upon their return to the second-tier.

Neil Critchley’s side hadn’t won any of their opening five Championship fixtures, compared to Marco Silva’s Fulham who hadn’t lost, and who went into yesterday’s fixture in 1st-place of the table.

But a second-half goal from Josh Bowler – his first in the Championship since joining in the summer – secured a surprise win for the home side which took their points tally to five for the season.

Fulham meanwhile drop into 2nd after West Brom’s point v Millwall.

It was a torrid display from the Whites today and one man stood out in particular – Dennis Odoi.

The Belgian full-back has been with the club since 2016 but has often split opinion, and in what was only his second league outing under Silva yesterday he failed to impress.

See what these Fulham fans had to say about the 33-year-old’s performance on Twitter:

Dennis Odoi is the worst player in this Fulham squad and nobody will be able to tell me otherwise — James (@JamesChatham) September 11, 2021

Odoi 💩💩💩 — J (@anonymousjosue) September 11, 2021

No legs after the international break. Quina laughable, playing no RB is better than playing Odoi, can’t win them all. Bounce back with a win against Birmingham and all is forgiven — Aaron (@Aaron_FFC) September 11, 2021

Odoi is awful — sean (@secravencottage) September 11, 2021

Odoi not good enough facts. Christie needs to play or Sess or even Marlon Fossey need pace at RB Odoi has none. Great servant on and off the pitch but playing for us. Days are gone sorry to say. Kebano needed to start he was on fire but overall lethargic display by us. #FFC — Benny (@BRBrooks91) September 11, 2021

It happens! Remember losing twice to Barnsley…..Silva will do what he needs to do. Will say it again, Odoi and Seri need to be moved on!! — Tony G (@GoldyGold55) September 11, 2021