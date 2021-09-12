Fulham lost 1-0 away at Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham travelled to the Seaside to face a Blackpool side who’d struggled upon their return to the second-tier.

Neil Critchley’s side hadn’t won any of their opening five Championship fixtures, compared to Marco Silva’s Fulham who hadn’t lost, and who went into yesterday’s fixture in 1st-place of the table.

But a second-half goal from Josh Bowler – his first in the Championship since joining in the summer – secured a surprise win for the home side which took their points tally to five for the season.

Fulham meanwhile drop into 2nd after West Brom’s point v Millwall.

It was a torrid display from the Whites today and one man stood out in particular – Dennis Odoi.

The Belgian full-back has been with the club since 2016 but has often split opinion, and in what was only his second league outing under Silva yesterday he failed to impress.

