Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has moved to heap praise on young left-back Jordan Zemura after his strong display vs Barnsley.

The 21-year-old has made the left-back spot his own this season and continued his strong form with an impressive display against the Tykes.

Scott Parker’s side cruised to a 3-0 victory as they continued their undefeated start, with Bournemouth prodigy Zemura netting twice for the Cherries.

Following the game, the Zimbabwe international was picked out for his praise by the Bournemouth boss.

As quoted by Dorset Live, Parker labelled Zemura as “excellent”, adding that he believes the youngster is improving more and more having earned the shirt.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s been excellent since he’s come in and got the shirt.

“Today was a fine performance from him and I think we all realise that you guys watching, you can see, that he’s an attack-minded full back, gets us up the pitch and got lovely a forward drive about him.

“Defensively, I think he’s improving and done very well again today. He was part of a back four that kept a clean sheet.

“I was very pleased with him as from the minute I first walked in he’s someone that’s shown me he wants the shirt, shown me he wants to improve, work hard and has earned the right to get his opportunity. Now he’s relishing it.”

Bagging vs Barnsley

Zemura’s two goals against Markus Schopp’s side marked his first goals in the senior game in what is only his 12th appearance.

The attack-minded left-back will be hoping he can continue to impress and keep the goals flowing as he looks to continue to hold down the spot as Parker’s go-to man on the left-hand side of defence.

His latest performance will only further consolidate his spot in the side and reiterates that he is ready to play at this level as Bournemouth look to make a return to the Premier League.