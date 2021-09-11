Doncaster Rovers new boy Joe Dodoo has revealed he rejected a deal to stay with Wigan Athletic after a football and family decision.

After their hunt for a new striker signing, Doncaster Rovers ended up landing Joe Dodoo on a free transfer.

The former Leicester City man arrived at the Keepmoat Stadium to provide some attacking reinforcement for Richie Wellens’ side following his departure from fellow League One side Wigan Athletic.

Now, Dodoo has provided insight on the decision to depart the Latics, revealing he was “quite close” to penning the deal.