Doncaster Rovers new boy Joe Dodoo admits he was ‘quite close’ to penning new Wigan Athletic deal
Doncaster Rovers new boy Joe Dodoo has revealed he rejected a deal to stay with Wigan Athletic after a football and family decision.
After their hunt for a new striker signing, Doncaster Rovers ended up landing Joe Dodoo on a free transfer.
The former Leicester City man arrived at the Keepmoat Stadium to provide some attacking reinforcement for Richie Wellens’ side following his departure from fellow League One side Wigan Athletic.
Now, Dodoo has provided insight on the decision to depart the Latics, revealing he was “quite close” to penning the deal.
Speaking with the Doncaster Free Press, the 26-year-old revealed his plans didn’t match the clubs, adding that a football and family decision resulted in him turning the fresh offer down.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“I was quite close to signing it but they had plans, I had plans and some of it was different. I think they had their own project in mind. Maybe I could have suited their style, maybe I couldn’t.
“On my side, I wanted to make a football decision and a family decision. We didn’t agree on that but it’s football.”
With Dodoo departing and sealing a move to Doncaster, it will be interesting to see if Wigan are left kicking themselves over their failure to tie the forward down to a new deal.
Dodoo’s assist not enough
Funnily enough, Dodoo’s first League One game for Doncaster came against former side Wigan.
It seemed Leam Richardson’s side would be left to rue letting Dodoo go, with the attacker providing the assist for Tommy Rowe’s goal after 22 minutes.
However, the lead lasted only two minutes, with Will Keane’s response levelling the scores. Keane went on to score again seven minutes after the break, ensuring all three points returned to the DW Stadium and condemning Wellens’ side to another loss.