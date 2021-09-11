Peterborough United suffered another defeat on Saturday afternoon, falling to a heavy 6-2 loss at the hands of Sheffield United.

It was another tough day at the office for Posh, whose defensive frailties were exposed once again as they were defeated by Sheffield United.

After Jack Marriott’s first goal back in the blue got them level, Peterborough capitulated. Second-half goals from John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ben Osborn saw Sheffield United roar to a comfortable win.

A first Championship goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris restored some dignity, but it was a day to forget on the whole.

Ferguson’s side were outclassed across the pitch, with the Blades easily slicing them open time after time on their way to a comfortable win.

While the game showed some seriously promising for Jokanovic’s side after a poor start to the season, Posh’s display showed it could be a long season ahead.

Fans let their opinions known on Twitter, with plenty lambasting the defending during the heavy defeat to the Blades.

Here’s what they had to say on the matter:

Men against boys. Clubs fault for not getting in another central defender. — Tommy Roberts (@TommyjRoberts) September 11, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous at the back #pufc — Jake Gardiner (@JG16_) September 11, 2021

Cool, didn’t want us to have good defending anyway — Exodus Geohaghon fan club (@JoshLutman) September 11, 2021

Sometimes you can try to find answers & suggest tactical changes etc but occasionally, a bit like with (spells of) the Luton game, can't legislate for errors & a lack of focus etc. Diff in quality is clear too. Posh are being well beaten this afternoon.#pufc — RoamingCB (@RoamingCB) September 11, 2021