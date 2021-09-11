Peterborough United suffered another defeat on Saturday afternoon, falling to a heavy 6-2 loss at the hands of Sheffield United.

It was another tough day at the office for Posh, whose defensive frailties were exposed once again as they were defeated by Sheffield United.

After Jack Marriott’s first goal back in the blue got them level, Peterborough capitulated. Second-half goals from John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ben Osborn saw Sheffield United roar to a comfortable win.

A first Championship goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris restored some dignity, but it was a day to forget on the whole.

Ferguson’s side were outclassed across the pitch, with the Blades easily slicing them open time after time on their way to a comfortable win.

While the game showed some seriously promising for Jokanovic’s side after a poor start to the season, Posh’s display showed it could be a long season ahead.

Fans let their opinions known on Twitter, with plenty lambasting the defending during the heavy defeat to the Blades.

Here’s what they had to say on the matter: