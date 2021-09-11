Sunderland beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland welcomed Accrington Stanley in their return to league action this afternoon, with Lee Johnson’s side going into today in 1st-place of the League One table.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign but faced arguably their toughest assignment of the campaign so far today in Accrington.

John Coleman’s team were 2nd before kick-off, with Sunderland taking the lead after 15 minutes through Dan Neil. Michael Nottingham equalised before half-time but the home side were back in front in the second through Carl Winchester.

Sunderland held on for the win, keeping them at the top of the League One table.

Neil’s performance garnered a lot of praise today – he’s featured in all six of Sunderland’s opening six League One fixtures this season, grabbing his first league goal of the campaign too.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

Dan Neil has been our best player this season. He absolutely deserves that goal. And a cracker of a goal it was . #safc #danneil 1-0 — Danny Bryan (@wornoutmackem) September 11, 2021

Who cares about Ronaldo, Dan Neil is the boy 😎 #safc pic.twitter.com/swqya3ISu3 — Danny Pugh (@DannyPugh11) September 11, 2021

Dan Neil he's one of our own #SAFC — Ewan (@eab1992) September 11, 2021