Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 away at Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday made the long journey down to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon, going into the game in 4th-place of the table.

Darren Moore’s side had started the campaign positively but would find themselves 2-0 down at half-time today after a torrid first-half performance from the Owls.

Goals from Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr gave the home side a half-time lead, and they’d score again in injury time through Ryan Law to ensure an impressive win.

One man came under scrutiny from Owls fans today though – Barry Bannan.

The Scot is a huge favourite among the Hillsborough faithful but he’s so far been inconsistent this season, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were left unimpressed with his performance today:

Helped by Bannan having worst half in a Wednesday shirt ever. Awful. — JD (@JPDOwl) September 11, 2021

By the way, Bannan putting in one of his 9 out of 10 games where he’s rubbish. Shouting at other players when he’s giving the ball away every time. #swfc — Oliver_1992 (@Oliver19923) September 11, 2021

Lost count how many times bannan has lost the ball now . #swfc — Danny Booth (@owlzmadboothy) September 11, 2021

Sorry but Bannan and Wing in the same midfield without an enforcer is asking for it to be overrun- far too lightweight #swfc — Joseph (@Giuseppee925) September 11, 2021

You’re not allowed to mention this performance when you point out Bannan isn’t consistent enough #swfc — legohillsborough (@legohillsboro1) September 11, 2021

Bannan has been woeful, needs to learn to play as a team and not try to do everything himself #swfc — Brad (@bradask28) September 11, 2021