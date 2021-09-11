Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 away at Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday made the long journey down to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon, going into the game in 4th-place of the table.

Darren Moore’s side had started the campaign positively but would find themselves 2-0 down at half-time today after a torrid first-half performance from the Owls.

Goals from Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr gave the home side a half-time lead, and they’d score again in injury time through Ryan Law to ensure an impressive win.

One man came under scrutiny from Owls fans today though – Barry Bannan.

The Scot is a huge favourite among the Hillsborough faithful but he’s so far been inconsistent this season, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were left unimpressed with his performance today: