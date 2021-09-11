‘Woeful’, ‘Atrocious’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans target one player after Plymouth defeat
Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 away at Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.
Sheffield Wednesday made the long journey down to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon, going into the game in 4th-place of the table.
Darren Moore’s side had started the campaign positively but would find themselves 2-0 down at half-time today after a torrid first-half performance from the Owls.
Goals from Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr gave the home side a half-time lead, and they’d score again in injury time through Ryan Law to ensure an impressive win.
One man came under scrutiny from Owls fans today though – Barry Bannan.
The Scot is a huge favourite among the Hillsborough faithful but he’s so far been inconsistent this season, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were left unimpressed with his performance today:
Helped by Bannan having worst half in a Wednesday shirt ever. Awful.
— JD (@JPDOwl) September 11, 2021
By the way, Bannan putting in one of his 9 out of 10 games where he’s rubbish. Shouting at other players when he’s giving the ball away every time. #swfc
— Oliver_1992 (@Oliver19923) September 11, 2021
Lost count how many times bannan has lost the ball now . #swfc
— Danny Booth (@owlzmadboothy) September 11, 2021
Sorry but Bannan and Wing in the same midfield without an enforcer is asking for it to be overrun- far too lightweight #swfc
— Joseph (@Giuseppee925) September 11, 2021
You’re not allowed to mention this performance when you point out Bannan isn’t consistent enough #swfc
— legohillsborough (@legohillsboro1) September 11, 2021
Bannan has been woeful, needs to learn to play as a team and not try to do everything himself #swfc
— Brad (@bradask28) September 11, 2021
Bannan’s been atrocious or aren’t we allowed to say that?
— PriceyOwl (@OwlPricey) September 11, 2021