Sheffield United thrashed Peterborough United 6-2 in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United welcomed Peterborough United in their return to Championship action this afternoon, with the Blades starting the day in 23rd and Posh in 20th.

Slavisa Jokanovic is still searching for his first league win in charge of the South Yorkshire club but he would’ve been delighted to see Iliman Ndiaye score his first senior goal for the Blades after 14 minutes.

But Posh would level through Jack Marriott before half-time, owing to a woeful error from Jack Robinson.

The home side though would regain the lead trough John Fleck soon after the break, going 3-1 up through Ben Osborn soon after before goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, another for Ndiaye and another for Osborn ensured the Blades picked up an emphatic first win of the season.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored from the spot late on to give Posh another consolation goal.

But Robinson came under scrutiny from Blades fans online – see what these Sheffield United fans had to say about the 28-year-old on Twitter:

We’ve been mostly brilliant that half. Only thing I’d change is to swap Robinson for a training dummy, reckon we’d be ok then. MGW and Ndiaye look like they’ve been playing together for years #twitterblades — ⚔️Joe Tomen⚔️ (@MrTomenator) September 11, 2021

I think we should've gone with either Fleck or Norwood at the back instead of Robinson 😂 #sufc pic.twitter.com/XJH5JOmDkj — Ryan (@rmatts93) September 11, 2021

That was better for 25 minutes go one up and then we stop going at them and as normal we drop one with Robinson instead of just clearing it he loses it he’s not that good to do things like that just get rid got to get in there faces and push them back #sufc #twitterblades — China (@pjobuchanan) September 11, 2021

Jack Robinson is an absolute bomb scare. #sufc — Adam Sleight (@AdamRosadocs) September 11, 2021

I don't blame Robinson I blame slav. Why is he picking him ahead of bash? #sufc — Dodsy (@Dodsy17) September 11, 2021

Seriously I’d flog Robinson for a tenner and a Twix #sufc #twitterblades — Brooke Kelly (@mynameisbrooke) September 11, 2021