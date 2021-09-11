Sheffield United thrashed Peterborough United 6-2 in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United welcomed Peterborough United in their return to Championship action this afternoon, with the Blades starting the day in 23rd and Posh in 20th.

Slavisa Jokanovic is still searching for his first league win in charge of the South Yorkshire club but he would’ve been delighted to see Iliman Ndiaye score his first senior goal for the Blades after 14 minutes.

But Posh would level through Jack Marriott before half-time, owing to a woeful error from Jack Robinson.

The home side though would regain the lead trough John Fleck soon after the break, going 3-1 up through Ben Osborn soon after before goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, another for Ndiaye and another for Osborn ensured the Blades picked up an emphatic first win of the season.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored from the spot late on to give Posh another consolation goal.

But Robinson came under scrutiny from Blades fans online – see what these Sheffield United fans had to say about the 28-year-old on Twitter: