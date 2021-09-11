Charlton Athletic lost 2-1 at home to Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic hosted Cheltenham Town this afternoon. The Robins won the League Two title last season and went into today’s game in 16th-place of the table, with the Addicks slumped in 19th before kick-off.

Nigel Adkins’ side have endured a torrid start to the campaign and things only got worse for Charlton, going into half-time with a two-goal deficit.

Goals from Matty Blair and Taylor Perry gave the visitors and impressive half-time lead, with Jonathan Leko pulling one back for Charlton after the break.

But it would end in a 2-1 defeat for the home side.

For Addicks fans, Adkins bears the brunt of today’s defeat – his tactical game has been questioned on more than one occasion this year, and today’s defeat was another which left question marks over his side’s all-round game.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about Adkins today: