Blackburn Rovers were pegged back late on in their 2-2 draw against Luton Town, but Tyrhys Dolan gave fans reason to be encouraged once again.

The 19-year-old has been starting as a centre-forward for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, having spent much of his career to date playing out on the wing.

Today, his hard work was rewarded with a first Championship goal of the season. He fired home inside the box to put Mowbray’s side 1-0 up before Harry Pickering added a second.

However, second-half goals from Luton Town’s Luke Berry, the last of which came in the 98th minute, meant the points were shared. Ultimately, fans will be disappointed to have dropped three points so late on, and rightly so.

Despite that, Dolan’s performance can be seen as a positive. Having recently been picked out for praise by Mowbray, Dolan has now received praise from a host of Blackburn Rovers supporters following his exploits on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what supporters had to say on Dolan:

Better than Mbappe — Lee Ryan (@Ryan73542) September 11, 2021

Dolan is honestly a baller — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) September 11, 2021