Reading’s new signings Scott Dann and Danny Drinkwater have both been hit with injury blows, it has emerged.

It was a difficult summer window for Reading and Veljko Paunovic, with a transfer embargo limiting their business.

However, they were able to strike some deals towards the end of the window, with experienced defender Scott Dann and Premier League-winning midfielder Danny Drinkwater among the arrivals.

Now, a worrying update has emerged regarding the pair, with Berkshire Live stating that both Dann and Drinkwater have been struck down with injuries.

Both Dann and Drinkwater are absent from the Royals’ tie with QPR, with more expected to reveal about their injuries after the tie.

It will be a nervous wait for supporters, who will be hoping that the blows aren’t too serious as they look forward to seeing their new arrivals in action.

Neither have made their debut for Paunovic’s side yet, so it will be hoped that they can be back in action as soon as possible to make their bows for the club.

Intriguing acquisitions

Having spent much of their careers playing in the top-tier, it will be interesting to see how Dann and Drinkwater fare in the Championship.

34-year-old defender Dann will be determined to prove he can still play at a high level following his departure from Crystal Palace, while Chelsea loan man Drinkwater is in need of a successful loan spell to get his career back on track.