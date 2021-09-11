Ipswich Town endured another difficult day at the office on Saturday, with Paul Cook’s side falling to a 5-2 loss at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

However, striker Macauley Bonne gave supporters something to smile about once again as he continues his strong form.

The QPR loan man’s goal ultimately couldn’t prevent Ipswich from falling to another defeat, but only saw support for him continue as a result.

Following his arrival at Portman Road, Bonne has become a standout player for Paul Cook’s side and a firm favourite among supporters.

The Zimbabwean striker has managed four goals in five League One games including today, only further cementing his place as a popular figure with the Tractor Boys.

As a result, fans have begun to call for Ipswich Town to snap up Bonne on a permanent basis.

Here’s what fans had to say on Twitter as the loaned out QPR striker impressed once again:

Needs to be made permanent ASAP. The best of all the new lads. https://t.co/Ql1OlXYaA2 — ij 😷 (@ijjysmith) September 11, 2021

We need to sign him on a permanent, whatever the price! #ITFC https://t.co/HABZRlvX5F — King Stannis 🦌 (@StannisOTK) September 11, 2021

Sign him up — Isaac chenery (@Isaacchenery1) September 11, 2021

Best signing by far can tell how much he loves Ipswich — Cryptonite (@cryptonitejames) September 11, 2021

Macauly Bonne goal machine that is all #itfc — Luke Hudson (@LukeHuddyHudson) September 11, 2021