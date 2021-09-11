Preston North End youngster Lewis Leigh is fielding interest from Premier League duo West Ham and Everton, according to reports.

Although the transfer window is closed for now, clubs up and down the Football League ladder will be casting their eyes over potential targets for January.

One youngster who is said to be catching the eye is Lewis Leigh, who is currently plying his trade with Preston North End.

Football Insider has claimed Leigh is on the radar of a host of Premier League sides, with West Ham and Everton mentioned. The duo are said to be keeping tabs on the 17-year-old’s situation and have both been impressed by his performances.

With clubs watching, it will be interesting to see how Leigh’s situation develops over the next few months.

No pressure to sell

Preston only tied Leigh down to a long-term contract earlier this summer, so they are at no risk of losing the youngster on the cheap at the end of his contract any time soon.

His contract, which is his first professional deal, runs through until 2024.

First-team chances?

Leigh’s performances for the Lilywhites’ youth sides will surely have caught the attention of Frankie McAvoy and co. The midfielder is still waiting on his debut for the Deepdale side but has been an unused substitute on two occasions.

He has been in and around the senior picture, training with the senior side and featuring during pre-season, so it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into McAvoy’s plans.