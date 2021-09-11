Derby County have completed the signing of youngster Malcolm Ebiowei from Rangers, as confirmed on their official club website.

While the Rams have endured some difficult times both on and off the pitch in the last year or so, their academy has been a reason for hope in times of uncertainty.

Plenty of youth players have made their way into Derby County’s senior side in recent seasons.

Now, another youngster has joined with the hope of making a name for himself on the senior stage, with Malcolm Ebiowei arriving from Rangers.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Ebiowei has left the current Scottish Premiership champions to link up with the Rams.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club, so it will be interesting to see if he can make a name for himself and earn an extension over the 2021/22 campaign.

Who is Malcolm Ebiowei?

The Rams’ new arrival is a former England youth international, also representing The Netherlands at U15s.

Ebiowei mainly operates as an attacking midfielder but has been deployed on the wing before. So far, he has spent his entire career playing youth football, spending time on the books with Rangers and Arsenal.

The left-footed prodigy had been with Rangers since February 2020 before his departure, spending time in the youth sides at Ibrox after his departure from Arsenal.